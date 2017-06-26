I first knew a little about Gordon Wilson when, as a Labour MP, I sat opposite him in the House of Commons. He was a worthy opponent in debate, and one whom our benches could respect. It was when I joined the SNP that I came to know him well, and appreciate his qualities.

Gordon was not an easy man to know. He had a reserved personality in public, and kept deeply held passionate views in check, but that was not how he was in private, and it was the private man, the real man, I got to know as at first we disagreed on the fate of the 79 Group, and then worked amicably together as part of the broad based team he built to bring the SNP from the disaster of the 1979 election, to become again a force in Scottish life.

The Gordon Wilson I came to know, like and admire was marked by honesty, integrity, and guided by a moral compass that was unerringly pointed in the direction of what was fair and just in society; and gifted with a political mind that could in a few words bring life to an issue that mattered.

