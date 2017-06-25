Lingerie entrepreneur Michelle Mone has said her relationship with Scottish businessman Doug Barrowman makes her feel like she is in a “fairytale, a beautiful dream”.
The Tory peer, now known as Baroness Mone of Mayfair, has opened up about their romance during their first joint interview and photo shoot.Doug and Michelle have spoken of their fairytale romance (Hello)
Lady Mone, 45, told Hello!: “My mum told me, ‘You won’t find love if you’re looking for it’, and honestly, it was the last thing I was looking for.
“But as you get older, you realise what you want from a relationship and I couldn’t deny there was a true connection. I feel like I’m in a fairytale, a beautiful dream I don’t ever want to wake up from.”
The couple met at a business dinner and are now living together on the Isle of Man.Michelle Mone takes part in the BGC Annual Global Charity Day at Canary Wharf in London (PA Archive)
“In every way, I came to see that I’d met my match in this amazing man and no one has ever made me feel as cherished or respected,” she said.
“Everything about our life together feels so natural, we have fun and laugh so much, we have the same outlook and drive. Even our kids could see it was meant to be.”
Between them they have seven children from their previous relationships, but Lady Mone says they do not plan to have any more children.Business Awards" />Michelle Mone at the Scottish Business Awards (PA Archive)
She explained: “If we’d met 10 years ago, 100% we would have had kids. But I don’t think Doug and I were meant to meet until now.”
Lady Mone founded the bra and underwear business Ultimo Brands in 1996, but announced her departure from the firm in 2015 as her other business and political interests flourished.
Incredible week launching new Global Business,more info https://t.co/NAFifNbAyQ of Lords pic with my guy.Hope you all have a great weekend x pic.twitter.com/e7GaTafXen
June 24, 2017— Lady Mone (@MichelleMone)
Barrowman’s fortune is estimated to be around £1 billion, according to various reports.
The 52-year-old appeared on the Channel 4 documentary Million Pound Mega Yachts two years ago, where his yacht was featured.This week’s Hello magazine cover
Talking from the Isle of Man property they share – which according to Hello! has its own spa, swimming pool, helipad, amphitheatre and staff living quarters – Barrowman spoke of his affection for Lady Mone.
He said: “Michelle has brought love and kindness to my life. I know it sounds corny, but it’s true. She understands me.”
