Lingerie entrepreneur Michelle Mone has said her relationship with Scottish businessman Doug Barrowman makes her feel like she is in a “fairytale, a beautiful dream”.

The Tory peer, now known as Baroness Mone of Mayfair, has opened up about their romance during their first joint interview and photo shoot.

Doug and Michelle have spoken of their fairytale romance (Hello)

Lady Mone, 45, told Hello!: “My mum told me, ‘You won’t find love if you’re looking for it’, and honestly, it was the last thing I was looking for.

Loading article content