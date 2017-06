ROYAL Bank of Scotland is cutting more than 440 British jobs dealing with business loans as it shifts many of the roles to India.

The state-owned bank said it was moving the jobs, which help to handle loans for small businesses, as part of an ongoing cost-cutting drive.

But the company insists UK staff would still deal with customers and take decisions on whether to grant loans. The Unite union said British workers and taxpayers would lose out from the move.

