DUP leader Arlene Foster said she hopes to finalise a deal to prop up the minority Conservative Government as she arrived in London to resume talks with Theresa May.
Details of any agreement between the two parties will be “totally transparent”, Mrs Foster insisted ahead of the latest round of negotiations in No 10 at 10.30am on Monday.
The Prime Minister has made a sustained effort to woo the 10-strong bloc of DUP MPs ahead of crunch votes this week on the legislative package set out in the Queen’s Speech.
Loading article content
Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)">DUP leader Arlene Foster and DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds at 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mrs Foster told Sky News: “We’re back in London again and my hope is that we will be able to finalise the agreement between ourselves and the Conservative Party.
“As the Prime Minister herself has said, the deal will be public. It will be totally transparent and once we conclude the deal that will happen.
Asked if the deal would reduce the prospects of a powersharing agreement being secured in Northern Ireland, Mrs Foster replied: “Not at all. Actually, I think that this agreement will bring the prospects of doing a deal at Stormont closer because this will have a positive impact in relation to Northern Ireland.
“So, I very much hope that this week we will be able to conclude on two agreements.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.