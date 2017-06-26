A YOUNG man is in hospital fighting for his life after a taxi driver deliberately drove at him in a quiet housing estate during a weekend of violent incidents across Glasgow.

Police are hunting for the taxi driver who fled the scene in Crookston, shortly after Saturday’s attack, which they are treating as attempted murder.

The 24-year-old victim is in a critical condition in hospital after he was knocked down on Dalmellington Road just after midnight yesterday.

The victim and a 22-year-old friend had left a nearby party and asked the taxi driver to give them a lift home but he refused and ran over the man.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: “From our investigations so far, it would appear that the two men had left a party nearby and had asked the taxi driver to get a lift home, however, the driver, for whatever reason, refused to take them.

“It then appears that the injured man went on to the road, which is when the taxi deliberately drove at him. The taxi didn’t stop and drove off along Dalmellington Road, towards Crookston Road at Raeswood Road.”

Shocked neighbours in the quiet housing estate say they heard a commotion and ran to the aid of the young man and waited on an ambulance arriving.

He suffered serious head injuries and is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Yesterday, uniformed police officers stood guard at either side of the crime scene cordon, while detectives spent several hours conducting interviews with witnesses on the estate.

Police have said they also want to speak to the occupants of another black Hackney who had been dropped off nearby at the time of the incident.

DI Wilkie said: “We are in the process of tracing the occupants of another black Hackney taxi who had been dropped off nearby just at the time of the incident.

“However, we have yet to trace the driver of that taxi and indeed another Hackney taxi driver who we know were also in the area at the time.”

The detective also made a plea for the driver responsible to hand himself in.

He said: “This was a shocking incident, which has left a young man very seriously injured. I would appeal to the taxi driver involved to come forward to police himself, as soon as possible.”

In a separate incident, a man was attacked by an armed group in daylight.

The 31-year-old was left with a leg injury after the attack at around 4.45pm on Saturday in Glasgow.

Police investigating the serious assault said the victim was in Penilee’s Bowfield Avenue when three men got out of a white car and attacked him with weapons.

The trio made off and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. He was later released.

The men are described as being white, with one of them wearing a white jumper.

Police are also treating an attack on a man in Milton as attempted murder and have said they believe it is part of a feud in north Glasgow.

The 41-year-old victim was in his flat in Liddesdale Road when two masked men armed with knives burst in and attacked him.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack at around 1.40pm on Saturday. Medical staff described his condition as stable.

The suspects, in at this time are only described as being of average height and build, wearing dark clothing and masks, made off in a black Audi which was later found on Tresta Road in Lambhill.