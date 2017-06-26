A MOTHER who was almost strangled by a bodybuilder she met on a dating website said she only survived the attack by gouging at his eyes with her false nails.

Divorcee Debora Colman, 42, was wooed by sales rep Vincent Cunningham, 49, on the Plenty of Fish site.

But the “controlling” father-of-one flew into a drunken rage, attacking her after she returned home from work. He held her hands around her neck, but she broke free and fought back with her bright pink gel nails and she fled in her car before calling the police.

