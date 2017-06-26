PERU drug smuggler Melissa Reid has bagged a job with a city charity.

The 23-year-old, from Lenzie, is reported to have got a job working at Citizen’s Advice Direct in Glasgow’s city centre.

Melissa was released from Peru’s Ancon prison last year, having served less than half of her six-year sentence.

She has not been spotted since arriving home last year. 

She was jailed alongside pal Michaela McCollum, 24, of Dungannon, Northern Ireland, in 2013 after pleading guilty to drug smuggling.

The pair, known as the Peru Two, were arrested after 11kg of cocaine was found in their luggage at Lima airport.

McCollum has taken a different approach to life after Peruvian jail as she has been spotted partying with friends and will reportedly front a crime documentary. 

The pair met on party island Ibiza where they claimed they were recruited by a drugs gang. 

They were both caught trying to smuggle more than a million pounds of cocaine out of Peru and were sentenced to six years and eight months in prison. 

Neither served a full sentence. 