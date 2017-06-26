For the past five days, it has been home to a population of 200,000 but now the clean-up operation after Glastonbury Festival 2017 begins.

Highlights of the musical extravaganza in Pilton, Somerset, have included Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Katy Perry and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Ed Sheeran was one of the highlights (Yui Mok/PA)

The event has been the most political in its history, with Mr Corbyn addressing tens of thousands of revellers from the iconic main Pyramid Stage and giving a talk at the Left Field tent.

Artists, revellers and festival organisers have spoken in support of the Islington North MP – with the chant “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” to the tune of the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army becoming the unofficial anthem of the festival.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was given a warm welcome (Yui Mok/PA)

With the party officially over, campers now have until 6pm to leave the 900-acre site, while crew and stall holders are given a week to clear the property.

Organisers have asked attendees to take their tents with them, with posters around the venue reading: “Love the farm, leave no trace” and a heavy emphasis on recycling throughout.

Music fans have until 6pm on Monday to leave (Ben Birchall/PA)

The 514 food vendors on site had only been allowed to provide compostable plates, cups and cutlery, while glass was banned across the festival.

A litter picking crew of up to 800 will begin to clear the huge area of rubbish on Monday morning, with tractors carrying magnetic strips travelling across the fields.

The next mission is to return the site back to dairy farm suitability (Ben Birchall/PA)

Workers will also carry out a fingertip search to make sure no inch of the land goes unchecked.

The mission to convert the site back into a functioning dairy farm could take up to six weeks.

Last year, the operation was made harder thanks to heavy rain that caused a huge amount of mud – with revellers abandoning their belongings as they struggled out.

A litter-picking crew of 800 will now go to work (Ben Birchall/PA)

There will be no Glastonbury Festival in 2018 as it is a fallow year, but festival organiser Michael Eavis said it would be back in 2019.

“The farm needs a rest. So does the village and the wildlife,” he said.

In 2020, Glastonbury Festival will celebrate its 50th year.

“We’re already booking acts for that one,” Mr Eavis said. “Half a century. It’s an incredible feat, actually. We’ve been through so many struggles to get here.”