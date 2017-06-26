RANGERS have left six first team squad players from last season out of their pool for the Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn.

Rob Kiernan, Andy Halliday, Harry Forrester, Michael O'Halloran and Joe Dodoo haven't been registered for the first round clash.

Midfielder Matt Crooks, who spent time on loan at Scunthorpe last term, has also missed out.

The Light Blues return to European action at Ibrox on Thursday night before they make the trip to Luxembourg next Tuesday.

Bruno Alves has made the squad despite being unavailable for the first leg due to his international commitments with Portugal.

Compatriots Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio are in the group, but there is no place for Daniel Candeias after red tape ruled him out of action following his loan spell with Alanyaspor last term.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Carlos Pena are also named, as are forwards Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos.