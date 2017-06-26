Former pop mogul Jonathan King has appeared in court accused of a string of sex attacks on under-age boys.
The ex-singer and Genesis producer is accused of assaults on nine teenagers aged between 14 and 16, between 1970 and 1986, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told.
Dressed in a smart dark suit, white shirt and trainers, King, 72, smiled in the dock as he spoke only to confirm his personal details.
He appeared in court for the short hearing under his real name of Kenneth George King.
He faces three charges of buggery and 15 of indecent assault. His lawyer, Steven Bird, said he "will be contesting the allegations".
King, of Bayswater, central London, was released on conditional bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 24.
His bail conditions were not to contact any of the complainants or to name them in the media or on social media.
King posed for the cameras outside court after the hearing, giving two thumbs up. Asked how the hearing had gone he said "fantastic".
