Milngavie fire victim Cameron Logan has been awarded the Masters degree he was studying for when he died in a house fire. 

The 23-year-old had been working towards his qualification when he died in a fire at his family home on New Year's Day. 

Aberdeen University sent his parents, Cathy and David, both 54, his certificate in Behavioural Studies.

His girlfriend Bex told Global Radio: "Cameron finished uni with his best ever marks in his finals and wanted to join the police to be a detective.

“I’ve no doubt he’d have achieved it."

Cameron's brother Blair, 26, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He made no plea at a court hearing in February. 