Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar captured the moment he took a tumble during a round of golf at St Andrews.
The star had been holidaying in Scotland this week and enjoyed a spot of golf when the Scottish wind took him by surprise.
The 36-year-old comedy actor posted a picture of himself lying on as grassy verge clutching his golf buggy after being 'blown over'.
Loading article content
Loading
The wind in St. Andrews. Just. Too much to handle:( like the booze in my belly when I hit the pubs tonight. #fore
He posted the picture on his Instagram page captioned: "The wind in St Andrews. Just too much to handle:( like the booze in my belly when I hit the pubs tonight."
Just a few days earlier he posted a picture of the Scottish weather forecast captioned 'Welp... hmmm. Guess I picked the wrong week to golf in Scotland:('.
The sitcom star has been enjoying a short tour of the UK - although it is not clear who he has been travelling with.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.