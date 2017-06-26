Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar captured the moment he took a tumble during a round of golf at St Andrews.

The star had been holidaying in Scotland this week and enjoyed a spot of golf when the Scottish wind took him by surprise.

The 36-year-old comedy actor posted a picture of himself lying on as grassy verge clutching his golf buggy after being 'blown over'.

The wind in St. Andrews. Just. Too much to handle:( like the booze in my belly when I hit the pubs tonight. #fore

Just a few days earlier he posted a picture of the Scottish weather forecast captioned 'Welp... hmmm. Guess I picked the wrong week to golf in Scotland:('.

The sitcom star has been enjoying a short tour of the UK - although it is not clear who he has been travelling with. 