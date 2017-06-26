A Canadian soldier has spoken of her pride at becoming the first female officer to command troops guarding the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Captain Megan Couto, 24, has been given the prestigious role of Captain of the Queen’s Guard and said modestly she would just focus on doing her job to the best of her ability.

Her Canadian unit The Second Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2PPCLI) – known as The Patricia’s – has been invited to the UK to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada, which is celebrated this year.

