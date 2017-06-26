Michelle Mone has said she has been told “a few times” to tone down her wardrobe when in the House of Lords.

The lingerie entrepreneur, who joined the Lords in 2015, said that her clothing choices have changed since becoming a Conservative peer.

But she still believes women in business should be allowed to show off their femininity, and that she is personally not afraid to show off her cleavage, adding that it makes her feel “powerful”.

Michelle Mone taking the oath in the House of Lords (PA Archive)

The former Ultimo boss, now known as Baroness Mone of Mayfair, told The Daily Telegraph: “I’ve been told a few times…”

When asked if she was referring to being asked to tone down her clothes, she said: “Just the first few weeks. And my wardrobe has changed quite a bit.”

Lady Mone said that she was “never worried” by board meetings, explaining that she would put in the effort with her appearance.

She added: “I would always get a blow-dry and put on some high heels. I’m not frightened to get my cleavage out in the business world because it makes me feel feminine and that makes me feel powerful.

“I don’t believe you have to cover up your femininity to be a top businesswoman.”

The 45-year-old said she does draw a line at certain clothing styles and quirks in different work environments, though.

Lady Mone founded Ultimo in 1996 (Philip Toscano/PA)

“If it’s a tech company or a flip-flop manufacturer, fine. But would I take on a lawyer who turned up to meet me in flip-flops? No,” she said.

Of short skirts, Lady Mone said they are acceptable in a “nightclub or a pub”, but “in an accountancy firm or in the

House of Lords” they would be “inappropriate”.

When asked if she flirts in the workplace, Lady Mone said: “I have banter with people day in, day out. Whether that’s called flirting, I don’t know.

“But life is short and you can’t be serious all the time. We’re all human beings so there’s nothing wrong with a bit of flirting in the workplace.

“But if it becomes something else and colleagues turn into sex pests then I’d give them a Glasgow kiss and that would sort them out.”

Lady Mone founded designer bra and underwear giant Ultimo in 1996, but announced her departure from the company in 2015.