Michelle Mone has said she has been told “a few times” to tone down her wardrobe when in the House of Lords.

The lingerie entrepreneur, who joined the Lords in 2015, said that her clothing choices have changed since becoming a Conservative peer.

But she still believes women in business should be allowed to show off their femininity, and that she is personally not afraid to show off her cleavage, adding that it makes her feel “powerful”.

