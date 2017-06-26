The mother of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague says her son could potentially be found in a landfill site today.
It's understood that police who are searching for him have now reached the rubbish pile that was dumped close to the date when the 23-year-old disappeared.
Nicola Urquhart posted in the Find Corrie Facebook page: "Due to the rubbish that is being found, if Corrie is in this landfill he could literally be found.
"So we continue to wait for the phone call."
Corrie, who is from Fife, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 2016.
Police believe he may be in a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire and have been searching the area for 15 weeks.
A bin lorry was seen on CCTV near Brentgovel Street in the town around the time Mr McKeague was last seen, and it took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone.
The bin lorry linked to the disappearance of Mr McKeague was initially thought to have collected an 11kg (1st 10lb) load, but police said it was later found to be more than 100kg (15st 10lb).
