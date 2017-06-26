A charity worker faces jail after being found guilty of fleecing a 102-year-old woman of her £288,000 life-savings to buy two homes.



Julie Sayles, 59, set up a joint bank account with centenarian Edith Negus before transferring over her savings in return for the 'care' she provided.



Greedy gran-of-two Sayles then coerced centenarian Edith Negus into changing her will and name her as a beneficiary - after saying her solicitor was "gone".



Hull Crown Court, East Yorks., heard when Edith passed away Sayles then executed the will and the majority of her assets were bequeathed to her.



Julie Sayles (TOP RIGHT) with Edith Negus (102) (BOTTOM RIGHT) Picture credit: SWNS.



Sayles, described as a dominating boss at care providers Friends of The Elderly, then tried to cover her blatant tracks by labelling the windfall a 'thank you' gift.



Defence Barrister Peter Bryne said the defendant last worked in October 2014 following the allegations and is a diabetes sufferer and is awaiting an operation for a hysterectomy because of a problem with her Thyroid.



She even stopped Edith's family from sorting funeral arrangements and during the service talked more about Ebola than Edith.



A statement released through Edith's family read: "Edith was a beautiful, kind and loving woman with many friends and family who loved her daily.



"This investigation has been horrific and taken a huge toll, which has caused the family stress, anxiety and heart-ache.



"We have not been able to grieve for Edith and are mortified with the situation which was forced upon us.



"Julie did not also take advantage of Edith as she deceived everyone around and steal from Edith for her own personal gain.



"Julie Sayles organised Edith's funeral and at the ceremony the baptist spoke more about Ebola - rather than the reason we were there.



"Whilst the burial was taking place Julie was seen laughing on a bench laughing and joking."

