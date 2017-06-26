The US Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
The action is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
Mr Trump said last week that the ban would take effect within 72 hours after being cleared by courts.
Loading article content
The justices will hear arguments in the case in the autumn.
The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those "with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States", it said in an unsigned opinion.
The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow an internal review of the screening procedures for visa applicants from those countries.
That review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?