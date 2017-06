NEW rules governing the building of schools in the Scottish capital are being introduced after an inquiry revealed previous failures that led to a nine-tonne wall collapsing at one primary school.

A new report by Edinburgh City Council outlines action it has taken since the inquiry into school buildings in the city by Professor John Cole in February after the wall collapse at Oxgangs Primary.

The earlier report revealed that pupils escaped being crushed by the wall through "timing and luck".

Loading article content