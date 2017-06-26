NEW rules governing the building of schools in the Scottish capital are being introduced after an inquiry revealed previous failures that led to a nine-tonne wall collapsing at one primary school.

A new report by Edinburgh City Council outlines action it has taken since the inquiry into school buildings in the city by Professor John Cole in February after the wall collapse at Oxgangs Primary.

The earlier report revealed that pupils escaped being crushed by the wall through "timing and luck".

The inquiry was launched into building standards for schools built under Public Private Partnerships (PPP) after the masonry fell during a storm in January 2016.

That led to the closure of 16 other schools in the city to allow checks to be carried out with about 8,300 pupils affected, many forced to relocate to temporary accommodation.

It was found the Oxgangs wall collapse was one of five "avoidable incidents" in schools across Scotland.

Problems stemmed from wall and header ties used to hold exterior and interior walls together and attach them to the building.

In a report to go to the full council this week, the council said it has introduced new rules or in the process of doing so after the Edinburgh Schools Inquiry report by Professor Cole.

There will be direct council overseeing of all projects over £2m, review of design practice to make sure the council “builds it right first time” and it will also ensure future availability of as-built drawings, with contractors required to update designers of any changes they make during building.

The report stated: "The council are ensuring relevant professionals are in place to provide an appropriate level of independent scrutiny."

The council said it is involved in redress negotiations with the Edinburgh Schools Partnership, the private consortium partner in the deal, over the debacle.