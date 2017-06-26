Former Hearts goalkeeper Henry Smith insists recruiting Scotland international goalkeeper Allan McGregor would be good for both the club and Jack Hamilton.

The Tynecastle outfit have been linked with a move for the Hull City keeper as head coach Ian Cathro searches for a new number one.

Shot-stopper Hamilton made 40 first team appearances last season before the 23-year-old made way for Viktor Noring for the final three games of the campaign.

And Smith, who played for the club between 1981 and 1996, reckons the signing of the 35-year-old McGregor would benefit the team, whilst helping Hamilton’s development at the same time.

He said: “I can understand where Ian Cathro is coming from in terms of looking for a new goalkeeper because at the back end of last season I thought Jack needed a rest a long time before he did.

“His form did tail off and obviously Noring got a chance.

“I heard he has been looking for a new goalkeeper, since February, March.

“Allan McGregor is Scotland internationalist and been around down in England and if they can get him in it would be great for Jack and Hearts.

“Jack has been learning from him in the Scotland squad already, he’ll know him and that could be useful.

“It’s a challenge for Jack but maybe that is what’s needed. It takes time to learn to be a proper goalkeeper, a few years but I’m sure he is taking on board everything that the goalkeeping coach is telling him.”

Hearts have already held signing talks with Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty and Smith admits he is encouraged by the calibre of player that his former club is targeting.

He added: “Along with McGregor, they’re also looking at Kyle Lafferty and that just shows you the type they’re looking at.

“They’re both decent pros. It’s promising that that’s who they’re looking at. They’re both a good calibre of player with good ability and it shows the level of the club’s ambition.”