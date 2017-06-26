A studio dedicated to the work of the sculptor William Lamb in Montrose is to receive a royal visit.

The Earl of Wessex is to visit the William Lamb Memorial Studio to launch their 40th birthday celebrations this week.

Prince Edward, the first royal visitor to the studio, will view the extensive collections of Lamb’s sculptures held there.

These include three royal portraits – of the Princess Elizabeth, the Princes Margaret Rose and the then Duchess of York - all created over the winter of 1932-3.

The originals are now in the Royal collections.

Hilary White, Secretary of the Friends of the William Lamb Studio said: “It is gratifying to have a royal visit.

"William Lamb was the greatest British sculptor of the early 20th century and produced outstanding and evocative art works.

"But he was self-effacing and fell out of public awareness even in his own lifetime, so true recognition of his worth today is important.

“The Friends are a local community group so it is especially pleasing to have a visit from one of the royal family because the Prince’s Grandmother – from nearby Glamis – was happy to commission Lamb to sculpt her family."

Lamb, who lived from 1893 to 1951 was born in Montrose.

Leaving school he was apprenticed to his older brother as a monumental mason.

On completion he moved to Aberdeen to work with granite companies and train part time at Grey’s College of Art.

In 1915 he volunteered to join the Cameron Highlanders and was transferred to the Western Front.

He suffered his first major injury in August 1916.

His second in late summer 1917 left him with permanent nerve damage and embedded shrapnel in his right hand.

Lamb re-trained himself to write, draw and sculpt with his left hand.

The William Lamb Studio was Lamb’s Studio from 1935 when it was purpose designed and built, with Lamb undertaking a lot of the work. He bequeathed it – together with his art collection - to the people of the town of Montrose on his death in 1951.

It was re-opened in 1954 as the Lamb Memorial Studio, leased to other working artists.

The Friends of William Lamb Studio was set up to support the promotion of William Lamb and his Studio.