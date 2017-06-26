A 63-YEAR-OLD who waded out to sea to help an unconscious Church minister who had been kayak has been reunited with the man he plucked to safety.

Rev Dr Rory MacLeod, who leads the Church of Scotland Strath and Sleat congregations on Skye, thanked David Campbell for coming to his rescue after his kayak capsized in a sudden storm.

The former Royal Marine chaplain, 52, was left unconscious in the choppy water close to the village of Kylerhea when the retired engineer waded out more than 650ft and pulled him back to the shore.

Mr Campbell had been watching the kayaker through binoculars knew he had to act swiftly.

Ho took a rope and a wetsuit and swam the last few feet before tying the line to the minister and dragging him back to shore.

Dr MacLeod, who holds a 4-star certificate in Sea Kayaking, was attended to at the scene by the RNLI then airlifted by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment for hypothermia and exhaustion.

Mr Campbell of Kylerhea said he was pleased he was able to help the minister, who made a full recovery, and said he hoped that he had “made a friend for life”.

He revealed that the pair had discussed the possibility of going kayaking together.

Dr MacLeod, who recently took up the sport again after a 12 year break, said the sea conditions around the Kyleakin peninsula on June 12 changed rapidly.

He said very strong currents mixed with a wind that suddenly veered west to south-west caused a funnel effect and churned up the water.

Dr MacLeod said: “Although I was unconscious when David rescued me, my gratitude is sharpened by the awareness of having lost a great uncle in similar circumstances off the coast of Islay, when he went in to help a swimmer who had got into difficulty.

“Though a strong swimmer himself, both he and the victim were swept out to sea and drowned.

“So I left David in no doubt that his heroic action was not taken for granted.

“Whatever else he might have achieved during his life, he can enjoy knowing that he gave a wife back her husband and restored a father to their children.”

The minister had tried to swim for it before passing out.

Mr Campbell, who worked at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre in Kyle of Lochalsh, said the water in the bay was very shallow.

He said: “I watched Rory through binoculars swimming for the best part of 30 minutes and he was not getting much nearer to the beach.

“So I thought I better go and give him a hand to pull the kayak in.

“I put on a short sleeved wetsuit and grabbed a 20-metre rope and waded out.

“I was in the water up to my neck and standing on the bottom.”

Mr Campbell said he swam out to Dr MacLeod, who was unconscious by this stage, and tied the rope to his buoyancy aid and started pulling him back to shore.

“I would like to think I have made a friend for life and we have spoken about going kayaking together sometime.

“It is a sport I have taken up recently so that would nice.”

Mr Campbell stored the kayak in his garden until the minister could collect it.