Health Secretary Shona Robison has announced £2.85 million to help reduce waiting times for cancer patients.
Ms Robison said the funding would cut waits for diagnostic tests and ensure patients are seen more quickly.
The Scottish Government said discussions were under way with health boards to determine how the money would be most effectively spent.
Ms Robison said: "Our ageing population means that more people are now being diagnosed with cancer.
"More positively, greater awareness has led to more people coming forward to get their symptoms checked. All this means more demand on services and that's a challenge we are ready to meet.
"This investment will support boards to reduce waiting times and ensure that people get a vital early diagnosis so that treatment, if required, can start as soon as possible.
"This will build on our cancer strategy, which is now in its second year.
"Through this we are aiming to improve every aspect of cancer services - prevention, quicker diagnosis and better treatment."
Janice Preston, head of cancer support charity Macmillan in Scotland, said: "Waiting times have been missed for four years in a row, so this announcement is welcome.
"Waiting for treatment to begin is an incredibly stressful time for most people and, in extreme cases, delays can impact outcomes.
"Urgent action is needed to tackle this problem and we look forward to seeing the outcome of this investment."
