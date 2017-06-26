TWO men who drove around the central belt targeting pedestrians with a paintball gun are being hunted by police.

A number of people were treated in hospital and one incident is being treated as a serious assault.

Police decribed the incidents as "shocking" and are scouring CCTV incidents.

A total of 16 incidents were reported to police on Friday, which involved two men driving around in a black Audi A4 and targeting members of the public.

The first incident took place around 1.30pm on Greendyke Street in Glasgow City Centre.

Further incidents were reported at 1.30pm and 4pm in Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Stirlingshire areas.

The final incident took place at 4pm on the road between Gartness and Drymen, where a man was injured on his face.

A number of members of the public required hospital treatment for minor injuries as a result of the other incidents.

A black Audi A4, which detectives believe may be the car involved, was found on fire around 7pm in the Croftamie area of Stirling.

The men responsible are both described as white and between 20 and 30 years old. One of them also had a shaved head.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan from Drumchapel CID said:

“The behaviour of these two men was absolutely shocking and they showed complete and utter disregard for the safety of the innocent people they targeted, some of whom sustained painful injuries.

“Police Scotland will not tolerate this type of reckless conduct and extensive enquiries are underway to trace the callous individuals responsible. Officers are currently examining CCTV footage, conducting door to door enquiries and there will also be a forensic examination of the car that was recovered.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed two men in a black Audi A4 driving around in one of the areas mentioned above, or who indeed may have witnessed any members of the public being targeted with a paintball gun, to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID and quote incident number 1946.