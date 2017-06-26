CAR mechanics spend a longer time learning their trade than teachers under some current fast-track options, a union leader has said.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS) used the example to warn against any further speeding up of routes into the profession.

Academics also raised concerns about quicker courses arguing equivalent schemes in England were expensive and had high drop-out rates.

The criticisms came after the Scottish Government unveiled plans to allow organisations other than universities to train teachers for the first time.

Under the proposal ministers will fund a new course aimed at other providers with a particular focus on addressing shortages in key subjects such as science.

Mr Flanagan said: “We may have supported some fast-tracking approaches around people being retrained from current local authority posts.

“But a mechanic working on a car will have three years as an apprentice and are we really saying that a one year postgraduate and one year induction is too much to expect from the teachers we put in front of our children?

“We have high professional standards and I don’t think we should sacrifice that on the grounds of expediency because we face one particular problem at the moment.”

Linda Brownlow, deputy head of Strathclyde University’s School of Education, said it was vital those who came into the profession wanted to stay there.

She said: “Some of the organisations who are knocking on doors at the moment are organisations which are very expensive and where three years after qualification there is 43 per cent retention.

“It is an awful lot of money for a very quick fix and really isn’t solving the problems of teacher numbers.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said making training available to people from a whole range of backgrounds was key to attracting new teachers.

He said: “We have committed £1 million from the Scottish Attainment Fund to identify and develop new ways for people to come into teaching and will shortly be putting a new initiative out to tender designed to attract high quality graduates in priority areas and subjects.

“Initial teacher education is provided by universities and courses are accredited by the General Teaching Council for Scotland who are responsible for maintaining teaching standards.

“Any new route into teaching will require a partnership with a university to maintain academic rigour.”

The concerns come at a time when it has been increasingly difficult to find teachers for some posts in some schools with 730 unfilled vacancies across 27 of Scotland’s 32 council areas last summer.

There have been particular concerns over shortages of specialist teachers in key subjects including science, computing science, maths, religious education and home economics.

Some argue traditional university-based programmes do not provide the flexibility required to attract those who are working in industry and want a career change.

It is also seen as difficult to change career and retrain as a teacher because of a loss of earnings.