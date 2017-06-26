TEACHING in jails will be “de-skilled” after a new deal was signed to scrap dozens of lecturers from the prison system.

Under a new contract awarded to Fife College, most teaching staff will require no more than an HNC to deliver education behind bars, meaning prisoners may no longer be able to achieve highers and similar qualifications.

The education union the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the proposals would damage education in prisons and remove an important tool for rehabilitating inmates. Meanwhile staff fear terms and conditions will be eroded.

Until now Fife College and New College, Lanarkshire, have jointly provided education across Scotland's 15 prisons. But from August, Fife College will take over responsibility for the whole service, having won an SPS tender.

However the EIS fears it will lead to redundancies and undermine the ability of staff to help prisoners go straight.

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: "This is a distressing time for all staff affected by these proposals. Staff want to know that their jobs are secure and that they can continue to deliver a high-quality education to their students in prisons."

There are currently 33 lecturers employed by New College Lanarkshire to deliver education in prisons. There are none in the new proposed Fife College structure, and job specifications issued by Fife College show that only one team leader in each prison will be required to have a teaching qualification.

The EIS said prison lecturers at New College Lanarkshire had not had any guarantees that their positions would be secure or that their rights would be safeguarded under TUPE legislation following transfer to Fife College.

Mr Flanagan claimed FE lecturers played a vital role in educating and rehabilitating prisoners of prisoners – but this may now be under threat by new proposals. "The right to education is a fundamental human right and is important in the rehabilitation of prisoners," he said.

"If these proposals are implemented, we could see prison education being de-skilled with the role of lecturers being removed. This can only damage the quality of educational standards in Scottish prisons.”

A spokesman for the SPS said the contract had been won by Fife College and it was now up to them to deliver on their commitments under the contract.