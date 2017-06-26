A man has died after falling from cliffs in Orkney.

Police Scotland said he died after falling at Yesnaby near Stromness on Monday at 2.15pm.

Officers were assisted in their search by HM Coastguard helicopter and lifeboat.

Inquiries are ongoing into the death of the man who has not yet been formally identified.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries are ongoing but there are no suspicious circumstances and no further details will be available until next of kin have been fully informed."