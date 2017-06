The UK's "divorce bill" on leaving the European Union should be no more than £26 billion (30 billion euro), a free-market think tank has calculated.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said the Brexit financial settlement could see the UK billed for around £50 billion, while unconfirmed reports have suggested EU officials believe the total could reach as much as £100 billion.

The sums cover commitments to EU budgets made during the UK's membership, along with liabilities for financial burdens such as ongoing pension payments for EU officials.

