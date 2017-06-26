Alec Baldwin’s daughter has said the backlash after the infamous voicemail in which the actor called her a “rude, thoughtless little pig” almost “killed him emotionally”.
The US star faced criticism in 2007 when the message to his then 11-year-old daughter was leaked online.
Baldwin, 59, was heard criticising Ireland, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, for missing a scheduled phone call from him.
Now 21, Ireland brought up the controversy as her father was honoured at a theatre in New York as part of Spike TV’s One Night Only series.
Alec and Ireland Baldwin (Charles Sykes/AP)
According to People magazine, she told the crowd during a light-hearted speech: “I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father.
“Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about.
“That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now.
“He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would keep kick his ass.”
Alec Baldwin’s brothers William and Daniel Baldwin (Charles Sykes/AP)
She continued: “The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally.
“I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again … until I showed him my first tattoo.
“Okay, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”
Ireland wrapped up by saying she was proud to be the actor’s daughter.
Baldwin now has three more children with new wife Hilaria.
