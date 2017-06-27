Charlotte Church has announced that she has lost her unborn baby.
The singer, 31, said on Twitter that she and her partner Jonathan Powell were grieving their loss.
She wrote: “1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby.
Loading article content
“Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.”
A second message read: “2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”
1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.
— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017
2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.
— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017
Church had announced earlier this year she was expecting her third child.
It was thought the baby was due in November.
The star is already a mother to nine-year-old Ruby and Dexter, eight, from her previous relationship with Gavin Henson.
They parted company in 2010.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.