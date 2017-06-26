The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries.

The decision is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his presidency so far.

The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case, which has stirred heated emotions across the nation.

Very grateful for the 9-O decision from the U. S. Supreme Court. We must keep America SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

In the meantime, the court said that Mr Trump’s ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced if those visitors lack a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States”.

Mr Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by the courts.

The administration has said the 90-day ban was needed on national security grounds to allow an internal review of screening procedures for visa applicants from the six countries.

Opponents say the ban is unlawful, based on visitors’ Muslim religion.

The administration review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.

A 120-day ban on refugees is also being allowed to take effect on a limited basis.

Three of the court’s conservative justices said they would have let the complete bans take effect.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, said the government has shown it is likely to succeed on the merits of the case, and that it will suffer irreparable harm with any interference.

Justice Thomas said the government’s interest in preserving national security outweighs any hardship to people denied entry into the country.

Some immigration lawyers said the limited nature of the ban and the silence of the court’s liberals on the issue on Monday suggested that the court had not handed Mr Trump much of a victory.

They said relatively few people would fall under the ban because people coming to study, work or visit family members in the United States already have sufficient relationships with others already in the country.

Mr Trump, though, hailed the high court’s order as a “clear victory for our national security”.

He said in a statement that his “number one responsibility” is to keep the American people safe.