The White House has issued a warning to Bashar Assad as it claimed “potential” evidence showed Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

In an ominous statement, issued with no supporting evidence or further explanation, press secretary Sean Spicer said the US “has identified potential preparations” for another chemical attack by Bashar Assad’s government that “would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children”.

Mr Spicer said the activities were similar to preparations taken before a chemical attack in April, that killed dozens of men, women and children, and warned that if “Mr Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price”.

