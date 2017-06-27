A teenager who died in a tragic train station accident was a cousin of murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty.

Popular young footballer Aaron Keenan, 19, was found injured close to the rail tracks at Kilpatrick railway station, near Clydebank, at 8am on Sunday morning.

It is understood he had been on a night out with pals and had been making his way home after leaving a nearby property at 3am.

He was found injured on the tracks and was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Kilpatrick railway station

Heartbroken friends, family and teammates have paid tribute to Aaron on social media.

Stuart Parker wrote: "Breaks my heart to write this, rest in peace Aaron Keenan the best boy you could ever meet in your life never failed to put a smile on anyone's face."

Marc Crainie wrote: "Absolutely gutted to be writing this. Today heaven gained one of life's greatest friends. A person could make you smile and laugh any day any time! He was an amazing bhoy. Rest easy Aaron Keenan. Love you wee man."

Friend Keiran McHugh shared a picture alongside Aaron other friends and said: "Rest in peace mate heavens gained a good one."

Mother of murdered schoolgirl Paige Doherty also paid tribute to the popular teenager after it emerged he was a relative.

She changed her profile picture to a photograph of Aaron and Paige side by side each other.

Leaving a tribute on the Pout For Paige Facebook page, a friend wrote: "Love and miss you loads little one."

"Now you’re reunited with your cousin Aaron I hope both of you are together now and looking over everyone and giving them the strength to push through this."

“Sending all my love and hugs up to yous two angels. Rest in peace."

His football club Duntocher Afc, where his father Paul Keenan is a coach, issued a statement saying: "Ok all you crazy ghuy out there please listen up. A tragedy of humongous proportions has occurred earlier this very day. Our very dear friend Aaron Keenan, The Waterbhoy, has been involved in the most tragic accident resulting in Aaron now sleeping with the Angels tonight.

"Our thoughts and prayers are now with our Coach Paul and Gillian and all the Keenan family in their time of grief and can not begin to convey our most heart felt sorrow on this tragedy bestowed upon you. Rest in peace Aaron."

British Transport Police have said they are treating his death as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Arlene Wilson from British Transport Police, said: “Understandably this has been terrible shock for this man’s family and friends and we have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are in the early stages and we will continue to keep an open mind until we have established all of the facts.

"We have confirmed that the man left a nearby property shortly after 3am and was discovered near the railway line just before 8am.

"A post mortem examination will be undertaken to establish the cause of death.

“I would be very keen to speak with anyone who was in the Kilpatrick area during the early hours of Sunday morning who can help us establish what happened.

"Your information could prove vital in getting this family the answers they desperately seek.”

A JustGiving page has already raised £1, 780 to support costs for Aaron's funeral.