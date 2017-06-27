IT has become one of Scotland’s most popular tourist attractions, world renowned, second only to Edinburgh, but a victim of its own success.

To help cope with its surge in popularity and amid fears over pressure on its landscape and services, islanders on Skye want a strategy over the coming decades to cope with the surge in tourism.

Business leaders believe the island needs new infrastructure to ensure their visitor offering is sustainable and it’s popularity can increase without damage to the fabric of the island.

Problems were highlighted last week after islanders demanded greater availability of public toilets after complaints some visitors were relieving themselves in public.

Part of Skye’s early efforts include a fundraising campaign to improve parking at visitor hotspots but it came amid claims residents’ lives are being made a misery and fears for the emergency services.

Sarah Campbell, a manager at the world renowned The Three Chimneys restaurant and hotel at Colbost, said: “There’s no doubt that tourism is hugely beneficial to the Skye economy, and it’s fantastic that so many more people now want to spend their holidays here.

“We need to manage our tourism industry so that it’s sustainable in the years ahead. There must be a planned approach to make sure the right infrastructure is in place – things like road and traffic management, provision of public toilets and other facilities.

“That way, visitors can continue to enjoy everything Skye has to offer, while our natural environment and heritage are protected for future generations.”

Local operators have set up Skye Connect to highlight the problems the island is facing and to join forces to push them on to the agenda, with an appeal for a 30-year strategy.

Rob Ware, Skye Connect’s secretary, said: “We don’t want to turn Skye into Disneyland but I think there has to be an overall tourism strategy that looks to 10, 20 even 30 years ahead.

“The island as a whole is second only in terms of visitor numbers to Edinburgh and we need to manage this influx.”

Islander Richard Powell has launched the campaign to extend parking facilities in Glenbrittle, close to the popular Fairy Pools beauty spot.

He said: “Particularly the residents down in Glenbrittle, their lives are pretty much a nightmare most of the year now.

“They struggle to get into their homes, they struggle to get out, they struggle to get deliveries.

“If there is an emergency we really fear for the emergency vehicles not being able to get though.

“The mountain rescue hut is down at Glenbrittle and they have problems getting in and out. To just take the traffic off the roads, out of the passing places, it would make such a difference and allow the residents to live a normal life.”

Anne Gracie and Ken Gunn run the boutique Duisdale House Hotel on the Sleat peninsula on Skye’s southern tip.

Ms Gracie said: “The industry has grown organically without a lot of planning. We are now facing problems that before we probably thought we’d never have.”

Elsewhere on Skye, residents living near the Old Man of Storr have their own major parking problems, with the local Community Trust exploring options to increase spaces.

Other problems include the closure or lack of public conveniences near scenic spots.

Highland Council said it was seeking quotes for repair works but in Uig the community-run toilets are out of order.

Skye’s popularity has been boosted by the high profile that followed visits by a number of celebrities, including the US rapper Kanye West.

The global icon last year flew into the island by private jet to film excerpts for a music video.

He flew in by private jet to film scenes at the Lealt Falls in Trotternish, and the Old Man of Storr, for his single Weave.

West stayed at the Skeabost House Hotel, with West’s impeccable behaviour impressing co-owner Anne Gracie, describing him as “the perfect guest, charming, courteous and polite”.

Skye’s breathtaking Cuillin Ridge has also attracted a new following since stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill taking his bike to the top of the range went on YouTube.