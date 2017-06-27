A BAGGAGE handler who tackled terrorists trying to blow up Glasgow Airport a decade ago has said he is happy to no longer be in the limelight.

John Smeaton became a national celebrity after saying that Scots would “set about” any would-be bombers when he was interviewed after the failed suicide attack.

However, as the 10-year anniversary of the incident on 30 June 2007 approaches, he saidhe keeps his part in the drama to himself.

Loading article content

Mr Smeaton, who moved to America and now lives in New York, said: “I don’t miss any of the telly stuff, and I dodge things like Tartan Day in Manhattan now. I had a great time while it lasted, but I am quite happy to disappear into the sunset again.”