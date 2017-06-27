ARMY officers in a Scottish regiment started a blaze at their barracks when they fired a flare during a drunken party where soldiers duelled with fireworks and tried to have a “gladiator fight” in a swimming pool, a court martial has heard.

Lieutenant Tim Carpenter found flares at the barracks before handing them to Captain Rupert Nurich, who fired one straight through the window of living headquarters, causing a “substantial fire”.

The blaze at Allenby Barracks, Bovington, Dorset, followed a Troop Leader’s Fathers dinner when the group of about 50 soldiers and civilians retired to the bar and pool area.

The court heard earlier in the evening Lt Carpenter told Cpt Nurich he had found three flares for “tonight’s festivities” and the soldiers had planned “gladiatorial combat games” for the post-dinner entertainment.

They had also tried to set up a pontoon-style bridge on the pool consisting of a few planks of wood and a kayak.

It had been built with the intention of soldiers fighting each other using brooms with pillows on the ends, similar to the famous 1990s TV show Gladiators.

Cpt Nurich tried to walk on the pontoon, but fell in the pool before getting out and firing the out-of-date flare.

The flare smashed through a bedroom window sparking a blaze on July 22 last year that saw 10 fire crews working to dampen the flames.

During the evening soldiers were fighting with Roman Candle fireworks and “drunk” Cpt Nurich let off two other flares during the course of the evening.

Lt Carpenter and Cpt Nurich, both of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, both deny arson and criminal damage as to recklessly endanger life.

Prosecutor David Edwards said when the flare was fired into the window the defendants went to “try to put the fire out”.

He added: “The fire crew was called but there was substantial damage to the building.

“One woman, a steward who had been working, was in her room at the time when it came through her window and was forced to go running out. Lt Carpenter said that he found the flares and Cpt Nurich admits he set the flare off, damaging the property.

“They both dispute that they were being reckless at the time.

“The Crown says Cpt Nurich was acting recklessly. He was aware there was a risk a flare could start a fire and it’s the same with Lt Carpenter. He was aware of the risks when he handed them over.

“Cpt Nurich was arrested after and said he was drunk before the mess games. He said Lt Carpenter told him there were flares.

“He said he and Lt Carpenter had let off a few flares around the corner before the last one was let off, which he said was erratic.

“He said this flare had a different recoil. Lt Carpenter said this flare was old and faded.”

Witness Lieutenant Thomas Quant, who was not drinking, recalled the evening as he gave evidence in court.

He said: “It was decided for the post-dinner entertainment we would do a gladiatorial-combat sort of exercise.”

Cpt Daniel Gregory said the group retired to the pool after dinner to take part in a “gladiator-style” fighting game.

He said: “Cpt Nurich fell in and looked a little embarrassed and we were all laughing because it was quite funny.

“I looked at him when he got out and it looked like he had a cigar tube, then he fired it up straight so I realised it was a flare.

“ There was an awkward silence and Cpt Nurich said ‘excuse me, I need to go fight a fire’ or something like that. I went into the room and found Cpt Nurich fighting the fire. The extinguisher didn’t do too much to stop the fire.”

The trial continues.