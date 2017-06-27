By Stuart MacDonald
SIR ROD Stewart serenaded Scotland boss Gordon Strachan and his wife Lesley as they celebrated 40 years of marriage.
The rocker flew into the Spanish resort of La Manga where the couple are holidaying and helped them mark their ruby wedding anniversary.
A host of football pals also joined Strachan, 60, at the exclusive resort in Murcia, including Hibs boss Neil Lennon and Strachan’s former Leeds team mate Gary McAllister.
Sir Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster joined the 72-year-old singer, who wore a flowery shirt and light chinos, at the celebrations and posed for photos with the happy couple.
She said: “Happy 40th wedding anniversary Gordon and Lesley who met in 1975.”
Sports broadcaster Dougie Donnelly also sent his congratulations to the couple. He tweeted: “Congratulations to Lesley and Gordon Strachan on their ruby wedding celebrations.”
Strachan saw his Scotland side draw 2-2 with England in their World Cup qualifying campaign earlier this month.
He had earlier revealed how after marrying Lesley in 1977 they spent their honeymoon watching the national side’s 2-1 win at Wembley and took part in the famous pitch invasion.
He said: “I took my wife and best man to the game. Unfortunately, his wife couldn’t get in. We only had three tickets.
“I wasn’t one of the first on the pitch. There were three of us standing there when a policeman said, ‘You might as well go on as well, son’.”
