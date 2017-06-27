SCOTLAND’S judges are under renewed pressure to publish their financial interests and investments amid claims that refusing to be transparent creates “suspicion and undermines judicial credibility”.
Moves to introduce a register of interests have been under way for five years with Holyrood’s petitions committee meeting on Thursday to consider implementing it.
Writing in The Herald, Scotland’s first independent Judicial Complaints Reviewer Moi Ali has called on the courts to publish the financial affairs of judges so they can be “seen to be beyond reproach”.
She writes: “Their powerful position allows them to remove people’s assets, separate families, and deprive citizens of their liberty. That is why it is essential not only that they have absolute integrity – but crucially, that they are seen to be beyond reproach.
“A register of interests would evidence a judicial office holder’s impartiality and lack of vested interest in a case – financially, through family connections, club/society membership or in any other way. Conversely, the refusal to establish a register of interests creates suspicion and undermines judicial credibility.”
“Thus, a register of interests would be good for the judiciary and good for the public.
