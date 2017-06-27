A SPURNED schoolgirl left a love rival with horrific injuries after pouring sulphuric acid into her viola case.
The 17-year-old pupil victim was hit by the acid solution when she took the case down from a shelf.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard the girl was left screaming in pain and suffered severe burns to her legs at a school in East Lothian last year.
Loading article content
The court heard the attacker, also aged 17, had researched acid attacks and how long acid attackers might receive in prison.
Prosecutor Aiden Higgins said the girls’ “friendship came to an end after the break-up of the accused’s year-long relationship with a boy. Matters became worse when the victim began a relationship with the former boyfriend”.
The girl admitted the attack and will be sentenced next month.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.