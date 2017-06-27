A miniature crossbow that can fire toothpicks is causing a problem for parents and teachers in schools in China.

The mini-crossbows are palm sized and have turned into a craze amongst kids in China.

Several cities have reportedly banned the devices, with sales of the products being removed online too.

The the mini-crossbow's can pierce apples, meat and soda cans with force. 

Parents have begun petitions on social media encouaring a nationwide ban forcing police to issue a warning that using the crossbows might become a criminal offense in the Chinese territory.