RANGERS have confirmed that the club megastore is still out of home kits following a recent rush. 

Supporters flooded the shop after a new deal between the Ibrox outfit and retail giants Sports Direct was announced last week, ending a lengthy fan boycott of official merchandise. 

The club have now warned fans thinking of visiting the store to avoid disappointment as home kit stocks are yet to be replenished.

Pedro Caixinha's side will kick off the 2017/18 campaign at a sold-out Ibrox Thursday when they face Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League first qualifying round.