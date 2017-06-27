RANGERS have confirmed that the club megastore is still out of home kits following a recent rush.
Supporters flooded the shop after a new deal between the Ibrox outfit and retail giants Sports Direct was announced last week, ending a lengthy fan boycott of official merchandise.
The club have now warned fans thinking of visiting the store to avoid disappointment as home kit stocks are yet to be replenished.
⛔️ SHOP: Fans should note that there are no home kits in stock at the Rangers Megastore. Please take into consideration before travelling.— Rangers FC (@RangersFC) June 27, 2017
Pedro Caixinha's side will kick off the 2017/18 campaign at a sold-out Ibrox Thursday when they face Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League first qualifying round.
