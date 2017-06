Rival breakfast news presenters Piers Morgan and Dan Walker have waded into round two of a row about their programmes.

Good Morning Britain anchor Morgan had tweeted his anger that Sir Michael Fallon had pulled out of an interview with him about the Grenfell Tower fire just hours before his scheduled appearance, labelling him “gutless”.

In an opening monologue on his ITV programme this morning, Morgan voiced his disgust that no one from the Government had agreed to come in and face his harsh style of questioning, claiming that they had gone for the easy option of BBC Breakfast with Walker instead.

