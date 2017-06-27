ROAD traffic laws are to be used to stop people with motorhomes and caravans camping in laybys around Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Park bosses have said that police will be in charge of enforcing the rule, in cooperation with land owners, although campsites near laybys will be unaffected.

The move comes amid a push to limit unregulated camping in the park to designated zones through new bylaws which came into affect earlier this year.

The seasonal bylaws were introduced to manage pressures and environmental damage caused by the number of people camping in some areas, and curb anti-social behaviour.

As a result, the National Park Authority will no longer provide permits for motorhomes to stay in laybys but will focus on continuing to provide locations for overnight motorhome stays at off-road visitor areas.

These include Inveruglas and Firkin Point and additional motorhome permits in the popular Three Lochs Forest Drive in the Trossachs.

Feedback gathered since the bylaws were introduced on 1st March through online surveys found that there had been a positive response to the new rules.

Around 85 per cent of respondents said that would recommend staying in one of the new permit areas, and 92 per cent found it easy to buy a permit.

Park Rangers also said that the majority of visitors were adhering to the new bylaws, while communities in some of the areas have given their approval.

Gordon Watson, Chief Executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “It is early days, but overall there has been a very positive reaction from visitors and we are already seeing a welcome difference in the areas we are trying to protect, with less abandoned campsites and irresponsible fire-lighting. It is great to see such significant positive feedback on the camping experience from the survey responses too.

“There has also been some negative, but mostly constructive feedback and this, along with our own close monitoring, is being used to help us fine tune things. We’ve said all along that we would do this and the changes we are making demonstrate our commitment to listening and addressing issues where we can.

“We particularly support the contribution from Police Scotland on how inappropriate encampments in some lochshore laybys will be addressed to ensure these locations are accessible for more people to enjoy."

Richard Graham, Chair of St Fillan’s Community Council, said: “The thing that has struck me most since the bylaws were introduced is the lack of damage, graffiti and litter. These are less evident and it also seems to be less congested.

“People who said they would never come back because of antisocial behaviour are coming back. I speak to fishermen who are delighted with the byelaws because they are experiencing less trouble on Loch Earn.

“Families are also coming back to picnic spots that they had just stopped coming to. In our community we are actively encouraging people to come and enjoy the area so this is amazing to see.”