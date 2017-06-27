Michelle Mone has opened the doors to the luxury home that she shares with Scottish billionaire Doug Barrowman.
The lingerie entrepreneur met the 52-year-old at a business dinner earlier this year and now the pair are living together on the Isle of Man.
The property boasts its own spa, swimming pool, helipad, amphitheatre and staff living quarters.
The happy couple opened up about their romance during their first joint interview and photo shoot with Hello magazine.
Mone said: "I feel like I’m in a fairytale, a beautiful dream I don’t ever want to wake up from.”
While Barrowman added: “Michelle has brought love and kindness to my life. I know it sounds corny, but it’s true. She understands me.”
Yesterday, Lady Mone launched her latest business venture: Michelle Mone Interiors
According to the official website her new company "creates beautifully crafted interiors that make exceptional homes for discerning clients across the globe."
The 45-year-old said: "Our expertise lies in our clear understanding of how to balance luxurious elegance with intelligent design."
Incredible week launching new Global Business,more info https://t.co/NAFifNbAyQ of Lords pic with my guy.Hope you all have a great weekend x pic.twitter.com/e7GaTafXen— Lady Mone (@MichelleMone) June 24, 2017
Mone founded the bra and underwear business Ultimo Brands in 1996, but announced her departure from the firm in 2015 as her other business and political interests flourished.
Barrowman’s fortune is estimated to be around £1 billion, according to various reports.
He appeared on the Channel 4 documentary Million Pound Mega Yachts two years ago, where his yacht was featured.
