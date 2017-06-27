TV and film superstar Kiefer Sutherland has been spotted in Glasgow ahead of his gig at the O2 ABC in Sauchiehall Street tonight.
The Herald has obtained footage of the actor strolling up the busy shopping street, umbrella in hand, just outside the Bank of Scotland and Poundland.
The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and singer had also been seen outside the concert venue earlier this morning having performed in Manchester last night.
Loading article content
Best-known for his roles in The Lost Boys, Flatliners and most notably, the TV series, 24, Sutherland has recently shifted his focus to music.
(Credit: Herald & Times Group)
The actor and musician released his debut album, Down In A Hole, in August last year and has been touring around Europe as of May 1.
It was reported in March how the appetite for tickets for his only Scottish live date saw the gig forced to move to the Sauchiehall Street venue from the west end’s SWG3.
The singer will be performing music from his country debut album, including the hits Not Enough Whiskey, Can’t Stay Away, and Shirley Jean.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.