Cladding has been removed from university halls of residence in Edinburgh after it was found to contain the same combustible material as Grenfell Tower.
A spokeman for Edinburgh Napier University said that around a quarter of the exterior of Bainfield Halls of residence, which is in the Foutain Park area of the city, had the same type of cladding as the high-rise London.
The polyethylene core of the material used on the exterior walls is thought to have contributed to the fire spreading so quickly in the early hours of June 14.
It is believed at least 79 people died in the Grenfell blaze.
The university spokesman said that work had already begun to remove the cladding and residents were not being evacuated.
He said: “Following the Grenfell Tower fire in London we immediately began a review of all our buildings.
“A physical inspection identified that around a quarter of the exterior walls on one of our buildings – Bainfield Halls of residence – featured the same cladding reportedly used at Grenfell.
“The insulation materials behind the Bainfield cladding panels are non-combustible, the panel hangings are all made of metal, the wall cavities are properly fire-stopped and the buildings are fitted with sprinklers.
“There are also a range of other fire safety measures in place, including each block having its own exit route, a modern fire alarm and smoke detection system that is tested weekly, and 24-hour on-site security.
“Work has already begun to remove and replace the cladding as a precautionary measure, and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to ensure it is safe to continue to use the building as normal. Residents are not being evacuated.
“In the meantime, we have written to all the current Bainfield tenants about the issue, encouraging them to contact us with any concerns they might have.
“We will also be holding a residents meeting on Wednesday evening (28th June) to help alleviate any other worries.”
It comes after the American firm which supplied the combustible cladding used on Grenfell Tower has ended global sales of the product for use in high-rise blocks.
