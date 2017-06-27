Cladding has been removed from university halls of residence in Edinburgh after it was found to contain the same combustible material as Grenfell Tower.

A spokeman for Edinburgh Napier University said that around a quarter of the exterior of Bainfield Halls of residence, which is in the Foutain Park area of the city, had the same type of cladding as the high-rise London.

The polyethylene core of the material used on the exterior walls is thought to have contributed to the fire spreading so quickly in the early hours of June 14.

