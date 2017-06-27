Several major city centre streets are set to be closed this weekend as the Orange Walk prepares to march through Glasgow.
The routes will be shut off on Saturday, July 1 from 9am until 4pm.
Starting at 9.40am from Brook Street, just over 1,000 members of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow East will proceed along London Road, Bridgeton Cross, London Road, Glasgow Cross, High Street, George Street, Montrose Street, Cochrane Street, and join behind the Colour Party and proceed to Glasgow Green.
One thousand participants from Glasgow North will leave Corn Street at 10.10am and set off along Garscube Road, St George’s Road, Charing Cross, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, and join behind the east group at West George Street and proceed to Glasgow Green.
Around 650 people from the Glasgow West branch of the group will set off from Kelvingrove Park (Kelvin Way) at 10.20am and walk along Radnor Street, Argyle Street, St Vincent Street and against the flow of traffic turning left into Holland Street to join behind the South Group to continue to Glasgow Green.
The South branch will see 1,800 people leave from Clyde Place Quay at 11.10am and head down Clyde Place, King George V Bridge, Oswald Street, Hope Street, St. Vincent Street, Pitt Street, West George Street, Holland Street, West Regent Street, Pitt Street and fall in behind the North Group at West George Street to continue to Glasgow Green.
Drivers will be prohibited from the following routes from 9am to 4pm on July 1:
- North Portland Street - between Richmond Street and George Street
- Albion Street - between George Street and Blackfriars Street
- High Street - between John Knox Street and George Street
- Saltmarket - between High Street and Clyde Street
- College Street - at its junction with High Street
- Parsonage Row - at its junction with High Street
- Bell Street - between Albion Street and Spoutmouth
- Trongate - between Albion Street and High Street
- Gallowgate - between Trongate and Watson Street
- London Road - between Trongate and Charlotte Street
- St Andrews Street - between Saltmarket and James Morrison Street
- Greendyke Street - between London Road and Saltmarket
- Bridgegate - between King Street and Saltmarket
- King Street (southbound only) - between Bridgegate and Osbourne Street
- George Street - for its full length
- High Street - between Cathedral Street and George Street
- Duke Street - between John Knox Street and George Street
- Ingram Street - between Albion Street and High Street
- West George Street - Nelson Mandela Place and George Square
- Nelson Mandela Place - for its full length
- George Square (North) - for its full length
- George Square (East) - for its full length
- George Square (West) - for its full length
- George Square (South - for its full length
- North Hanover Street - between Cathedral Street and George Square (North)
- Montrose Street - for its full length
- Cochrane Street - for its full length
- Ingram Street - between High Street and Glassford Street
- Shuttle Street - between College Street and Ingram Street
- North Hanover Street - between George Square North and Queen St Station entrance
- Anchor Lane - for its full length
- Dundas Street - for its full length
First Bus Greater Glasgow has highlighted that many of its city centre services will be diverted or will turn short of their final destination.
The group’s staff will be on the streets in the city to minimise any disruption to passengers.
Details on where travellers can get their buses during the diversions are shown in the list above.
