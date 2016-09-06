INMATES are being set up to fail on release from jail because of inadequate housing and benefits, according to Scotland's chief inspector of prisons.
David Strang said positive efforts to prepare prisoners to return to the community within jails were being undermined by housing shortages and a lack of access to healthcare.
"The longer I do this job the clearer it is to me that if you are going to try to reduce offending, when they leave there absolutely have to be the basics for human life in place. Accommodation, money, health care are vital especially for someone with addictions. If people are released without those protective factors in place, we shouldn't be surprised if they end up back in prison," he said.
Mr Strang was speaking as he published a report into conditions at Edinburgh's Saughton Prison.
One prisoner whose sentence ended just before inspectors arrived was released but told by a housing officer there was nowhere for him to stay, he said. After a lengthy wait, the man was provided with a room in a shared house where the heating was broken and the toilet was blocked.
A support worker from the prison managed to source him a warm jacket and food from a food bank, but not all prisoners get such help, Mr Strang said – in Edinburgh or other prisons in Scotland.
"It is surely not acceptable in 2017 that someone, especially a vulnerable individual is liberated from prison without a place to stay or the money they require to survive, yet during a number of recent inspections we have seen such instances occurring," he added.
"The wider criminal justice and welfare systems should take responsibility for ensuring that those liberated from custody are adequately supported - rather than relying on the Scottish Prison Service to routinely undertake these tasks."
Overall, the report is positive about conditions at HMP Edinburgh, which is it says is providing a safe and secure environment for prisoners and staff.
However it draws attention to staffing problems and the "complexity" of the population at the prison, which includes remand and convicted prisoners, women prisoners and inmates on protection regimes for their own safety.
Some staff were using this mix as an excuse for reduced access to education and work programmes, Mr Strang said, while inmates on protection told inspectors they were only able to access the open air two days a week – although prison officers denied this was the case.
