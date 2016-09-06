INMATES are being set up to fail on release from jail because of inadequate housing and benefits, according to Scotland's chief inspector of prisons.

David Strang said positive efforts to prepare prisoners to return to the community within jails were being undermined by housing shortages and a lack of access to healthcare.

"The longer I do this job the clearer it is to me that if you are going to try to reduce offending, when they leave there absolutely have to be the basics for human life in place. Accommodation, money, health care are vital especially for someone with addictions. If people are released without those protective factors in place, we shouldn't be surprised if they end up back in prison," he said.

