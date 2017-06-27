A former postman who wore his old Parcelforce shirt for his first day in Parliament has called for Royal Mail to be renationalised.
Labour's Hugh Gaffney used his maiden speech in the House of Commons to express his hope that the postal service company is returned to public ownership.
The Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP said: "Royal Mail was not for sale - it was stolen and I do hope to return it to the great public service, back to its rightful owners, which is the residents of the UK.
"I can tell this House today the private profiteer hedge funders - I'm coming to take back my son's and daughter's money stolen by people who have no interest in Royal Mail other than the pounds for profit."
Mr Gaffney posted a photograph on him wearing his old Parcelforce work shirt to Westminster on June 12, three days after he ousted the SNP's Phil Boswell in the General Election.
Alongside a picture of him on a plane, he wrote: "Always thought it was important to remember your roots - so on my way to Westminster, I wore my old work shirt as a reminder."
