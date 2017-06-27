A LANE in Paisley has been given an artistic makeover, featuring a giant mural of one of the town's most famous sons - Paolo Nutini.
Brown's Lane, which is off Causeyside Street, has been completely transformed in a bid to uplift and regenerate the local area.
Artist Danny McDermott, who is the street artist behind some of Glasgow's well-known murals, transformed the lane with his creative tributes.
Nikki Stirton, who did all of the research into the history of Brown's Lane and surrounding area, also visited the area to inspect the mural today.
The lane also features images of Stealers Wheel stars Gerry Rafferty and Joe Egan, who were famed for the hit Stuck in the Middle.
Billy Connolly also features after he formed The Humblebums with Rafferty.
Aside from the musical tributes, the lane showcases murals celebrating the town's textile heritage.
The project was inspired by the Paisley 2021 bid and backed by funding from Paisley First.
Locals will see the artworks for themselves at SMA Shot Festival which takes place this weekend.
