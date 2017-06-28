CLADDING on buildings owned by Scottish universities was being inspected last night after it emerged that a block of student flats in Edinburgh had been fitted with the same dangerous material in the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Investigations at the Napier University halls of residence – which can house up to 700 students – uncovered the same cladding in around one- quarter of the building.
Work has already begun to strip the material from the Bainfield Halls of Residence, which is sited near the Union Canal.
In the wake of Napier’s announcement, several other universities confirmed they had already or were in the process of carrying out safety checks.
The University of Strathclyde said it had performed a “full and extensive” review, while Heriot-Watt was conducting a “detailed survey”. The University of Edinburgh, and the University of Glasgow confirmed it had inspected buildings and they had met fire safety standards.
The University of Aberdeen said it had found “nothing that gives us any cause for concern”.
Meanwhile, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner pressed UK ministers on how school buildings and student halls would be kept safe in the wake of the tower blaze, which claimed the lives of at least 79 people.
And in Scotland, NUS Scotland President Vonnie Sandlan said “the remit of the Government’s investigations must be extended to include educational and student accommodation buildings”.
She added: “It’s important to remember that today’s discovery at Edinburgh Napier came about through a review instigated by the University itself.” “
“Now we need to see every university, college, and private accommodation provider following suit and ensuring that all buildings have been built and maintained to the highest safety standarThe Government said that both the city council and Napier University had been asked to keep them informed. At least 79 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14.
